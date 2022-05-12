What Others are Saying of the Raiders' 2022 NFL Draft Picks

Looking at other grades of the Las Vegas Raiders' best and worst picks of the draft.

Athlon Sports gave draft grades to all 32 teams across the NFL and the Las Vegas Raiders didn’t receive much praise for their selections.

According to Athlon Sports, the Raiders received an overall grade: C, grading in the bottom four of the list and ranking their best and worst selections of the draft.

Best pick: Neil Farrell Jr., DT, LSU (4th round, 126th overall)

Worst pick: Brittain Brown, RB, UCLA (7th round, 250th overall)

“Zamir White (fourth round, No. 122) provides some insurance after the team declined Josh Jacobs' fifth-year option, but he'll have to fight to get carries in a crowded backfield. That selection makes the pick of Brown later even more puzzling. At least Vegas netted a massive tackle capable of getting upfield in Farrell, with the LSU product providing good value and a potential starter for DC Patrick Graham in the fourth round,” Athlon Sports noted.

Although not having a selection in the first two rounds of the NFL Draft, Raiders General Manager Dave Ziegler and Coach Josh McDaniels stuck to their philosophy of selecting the best player available, while creating depth and competition

“Your first draft is always a tough challenge,” said McDaniels, as the new head coach made the best out of the selections the Raiders had.

The Raiders' first pick of the draft wasn’t until the third round (90th overall), which was a few spots back from their original pick at 86th overall.

They addressed the offensive line with that pick by selecting Dylan Parham, an offensive lineman at the University of Memphis.

In the Raiders' six-player draft class, the team added two offensive linemen, two defensive linemen, and two running backs.

"Each organization is going to evaluate these players differently, and we're not all going to have the same grades on the same players," McDaniels said. "We understand that. We try to do the best we can of evaluating what the player would be for the Raiders.”

The question of concern comes as the Raiders drafted two running backs, Georgia's Zamir White and UCLA's Brittain Brown.

The Raiders added a few running backs during the off-season and later declined Jacobs' fifth-year option, and with that being said, it all leads to the team either reevaluating or reinforcing that position with the accumulated depth.

"I'd say running back is just a tough position in the league. Those guys take a pounding and it's a physical position," Ziegler said. "Being able to add young players there to compete, see if they can find a role, and again, it goes back to what was available and the best players that were available when it was our turn to pick.

"Zamir was there and Britain was there, so we selected those players. If it would have been different, if there was other players there, if it would have been two tight ends or two receivers who happened to be there who we thought were the best available at the time, we would have taken those players, too."

While it is too soon to tell how these players turn out, the Raiders seem to have a plan for them.

