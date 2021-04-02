NFL Draft Prospect Spotlight: Osa Odighizuwa

UCLA defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa might be considered undersized, but his heart has the attention of the Las Vegas Raiders and the NFL Draft.

For a long time, it was thought that undersized defensive lineman wouldn’t be able to stick as starters in the NFL.

That’s especially true for the defensive interior, where 300-pound plus pound lineman would usually thrive.

When defensive tackle Aaron Donald entered the league in 2014, he turned that perception on its head with what has so far been a Hall of Fame career.

That’s why when looking at defensive tackle prospects like UCLA’s Osa Odighizuwa, size is no longer the only factor.

The 6-2, 279-pound brother of former NFL defensive end Owamagbe Odighizuwa, Osa showed continuous improvement over his four-year career with the Bruins.

His best full-season came in 2019 when in 12 games he had 46 total tackles, 10 for losses, 3.5 sacks, and 21 quarterback hurries.

On a rate basis, his 2020 season ended up being his best overall.

In only seven games, Odighizuwa had 30 tackles, six for losses. a career-high four sacks and 13 hurries.

Odighizuwa showed last season that he can be a plus as a run defender and a pass rusher.

He has a very explosive get-off, so much so that UCLA even used him off the ball some.

Odighizuwa brings considerable power in both his hands and lower body, which combined with great length for his size gives him considerable tools to use against NFL offensive linemen.

Certain teams could still be turned off by his size, as well as his lack of agility despite his size.

Odighizuwa is still considered to be one of the top defensive tackles in the 2021 draft class despite this.

He may not be the next Aaron Donald, but Odighizuwa still has the potential to be an effective starter.

