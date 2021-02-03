NFL Draft Prospect Spotlight: Caleb Farley

Virginia Tech’s Caleb Farley opted out of the 2020 season, but is considered among the best cornerbacks in the NFL Draft and has the Las Vegas Raiders' attention.

When thinking about the prospects that the Las Vegas Raiders could take in the 2021 NFL Draft, corners may not come straight to mind.

They have invested high picks in that position as recently as 2020 with the drafting of Damon Arnette in the first round.

Along with 2019 second-round pick Trayvon Mullen, the Raiders do have a pair of potential long-term pieces at the position.

There may not be a lot behind them though next season.

Veterans Nevin Lawson and Lamarcus Joyner both could be elsewhere in 2021.

Even Mullen and Arnette, though both young, haven’t yet shown much consistency at the position so far in their careers.

Competition could drive them to reach the next level though, and the Raiders could create that by looking at drafting corners like Virginia Tech’s Caleb Farley.

Despite opting out of the 2020 season, Farley is still looked at as being one of if not the best prospect at the corner in this year’s draft.

That has much to do with the quality of play he put up as a redshirt sophomore in 2019.

In only 10 games, Farley recorded four interceptions and 12 other pass breakups, allowing a minuscule passer rating of 26.8 in being named first-team All-ACC.

At 6’2” and 207 pounds, he brings an excellent mix of height and speed as well as possessing great change of direction and fluidity for a corner of his size.

The size matches up well with what the Raiders have looked to build in their secondary, as both Mullen and Arnette are at least 6’0”.

There aren’t many holes to point to in his game either.

He maybe isn’t as consistent as a tackler, but things like that can be coached up.

What can’t be coached is his natural ability, which there is aplenty.

If the Raiders feel like they need another piece in their defensive backfield, Farley represents someone that could be a pillar for them going forward.

