NFL Draft Prospect Spotlight: Dayo Odeyingbo

Vanderbilt defensive lineman Dayo Odeyingbo could make a living on the edge, at tackle, or playing at both at the next level

The Las Vegas Raiders made news on Thursday when they released defensive linemen Arden Key and Maurice Hurst.

Both were young prospects who the team selected in the 2018 NFL Draft, and now there are two new spots open on the Raiders' defensive line.

They could address adding more depth in the upcoming 2021 NFL Draft, of course, and there’s one prospect that could fill either of those spots.

That would be Vanderbilt defensive lineman Dayo Odeyingbo.

Emerging from a perceived lesser program to be a legitimate top 100 prospect, Odeyingbo offers an attractive physical skill-set.

At 6-6 and 276 pounds, Odeyingbo has the ability to play on the inside and outside of a defensive line.

Odeyingbo was coming on well last season as a senior, recording a career-high 5.5 sacks along with eight tackles for losses before sustaining a torn Achilles in January.

He has a quick twitch to him and uses that to complement his physical playing style, especially when you look at the force he can bring with his hands.

Odeyingbo has several pass-rushing moves to go to already, made even more effective by the aforementioned comfort he has going inside to tackle.

Despite his tools, he never graded out especially well with sites like Pro Football Focus, with his best ranking being as the 100th best edge player in college football last season.

Odeyingbo can be late in reacting when the first move he uses doesn’t work, and he’s had problems with missing tackles.

Teams will covet his tools, however, as being able to provide impact from the edge and interior that are very valuable in today’s NFL.

Scouts have even brought up the fact that adding weight and moving to tackle full time might bring out the most that Odeyingbo has to offer.

In either case, he has the potential to be a valuable chess piece that a team could snag on day two of the draft.

