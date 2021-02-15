NFL Draft Prospect Spotlight: Jabril Cox

The playmaking linebacker Jabril Cox ready to pounce at the NFL Draft and the former LSU and North Dakota State star, would look good for the Las Vegas Raiders

In continuing with looking at players the Las Vegas Raiders could look at past the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, any defensive position should be fair game.

Linebacker has been a position that analysts have mocked for the Raiders often in the first round, often with Jeremiah Owusu-Karamoah of Notre Dame.

If the Silver and Black decide to go in a different direction later on, they could choose one of the more athletic ones in the draft, Jabril Cox of LSU.

Originally enrolling at FCS level North Dakota State, Cox became one of the more accomplished players in the league in his three years there.

From 2017-2019, Cox accumulated 258 tackles, 32 tackles for losses, 14 sacks, six interceptions and 18 pass deflections.

Cox also was a two-time FCS All-American and three-time national champion.

After he transferred to LSU in 2020, the production continued. Cox finished 58 tackles, 6.5 for losses, one sack and three interceptions, including one for a pick-six.

The main trait that stands out for Cox is his coverage ability.

With nine career picks, Cox is a legitimate ballhawk in the second level and was rated highly in coverage both at North Dakota State and LSU.

Cox has shown to have the versatility at 6-4 and 231 pounds to execute a number of different concepts, be it zone, man to man against tight ends or even covering the slot.

One potential flaw is that he’s not regarded as being a thumper against the run.

Cox has shown to be effective at getting downhill, especially as a blitzer, but he doesn’t bring the same kind of power consistently in the running game.

Still, his coverage skills alone will get him looks as early as the second round.

For the Raiders, they ranked 30th in the league in takeaways last season.

Drafting a player like Cox could be a good step in reversing those numbers.

