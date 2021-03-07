NFL Draft Prospect Spotlight: Jevon Holland

Oregon Ducks defensive back Jevon Holland presents some unusual skills in the NFL Draft for the Las Vegas Raiders to evaluate

Versatility is a quality that NFL teams now covet in players, especially when it comes to the defensive side of the ball.

The Las Vegas Raiders are a team that could use multiple new impact defenders, although getting a player that could fill multiple spots would work too.

That’s where drafting former Oregon defensive back Jevon Holland could come in.

Having started games at both safety and slot cornerback during his time with the Ducks, Holland brings quality experience at both positions.

Holland stepped in as a starting safety as a freshman in 2018 and recorded five interceptions, which was second in the Pac-12 that year.

Then he then started at slot corner in his sophomore year in 2019, snagging four more picks and making a career-high 66 tackles.

In those years, Holland was ranked by Pro Football Focus as the 32nd and 30th best player at his position.

Along with his versatility, Holland is complimented by scouts for having elite processing abilities.

He’s a willing tackler, brings good speed, and has enough height and length at 6-1 and 196 pounds to support his versatility.

Holland doesn’t come across as a special athlete by any means, however, when it comes to speed and explosiveness.

There also are concerns that he might need to add more weight to his frame, and that his reaction speed might end up working better at safety in the long term.

Holland opted out of the 2020 season, leaving time for other prospects to impress and jump ahead of him potentially.

It’s those concerns that have him currently projected as a Day 2 pick in the NFL Draft.

Holland could make an immediate impact right away in the NFL because of his plus ball skills and success at multiple positions.

The Raiders could have holes to fill at both safety and slot corners before the 2021 season starts.

With those needs, a player like Holland could be attractive because his team could move him back and forth in the defensive backfield.

