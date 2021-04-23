NFL Draft Prospect Spotlight: Milton Williams

Louisiana Tech defensive tackle Milton Williams brings explosive pass rush ability and is an intriguing prospect for the Las Vegas Raiders and the NFL Draft.

With less than a week remaining until the 2021 NFL Draft, there isn’t much more time for NFL teams to stamp out their draft boards.

That includes the Las Vegas Raiders, who are sure to look at grabbing impactful defensive players throughout the draft.

One name that could add juice to their defensive interior on day two is Louisiana Tech defensive tackle, Milton Williams.

A rare lean specimen on the inside at 6-4 and 278 pounds, Williams enjoyed his best season last year.

As a redshirt junior, he had a career-high 10 tackles for losses, 4.5 sacks, and 24 combined quarterback hits/hurries.

He also received an excellent 90.8 rating from Pro Football Focus, good enough to be the sixth-best rated interior lineman last season.

Williams has grown into a pure 3-technique player who dominated Conference-USA offensive lineman with his power and explosiveness.

He explodes into contact and already has multiple pass-rushing moves to use to set up his opponents.

Williams does have his fair share of holes, however, starting with him being undersized by normal standards for the position.

The level of competition he faced was such that he could often get by just by strength and athleticism as compared to technique, which won’t help him that much in the NFL.

In fact, the one time he went up against a talented offensive line against BYU, he was kept well in check.

Williams also didn’t have any other years where he was rated as high as he was last season, making some scouts wonder if he was a one-year wonder.

On the flip side, you could say that he was able to finally put it all together last season and show what he is now fully capable of.

If Williams can put on some more weight as a pro, he could be a real problem as a penetrating 3-tech on both passing and running downs.

