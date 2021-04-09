NFL Draft Prospect Spotlight: Tylan Wallace

Oklahoma State receiver Tylan Wallace comes into the NFL Draft as an intriguing prospect for the Las Vegas Raiders.

We’ve gone over several different receivers that the Las Vegas Raiders could look at taking in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The good thing about a class as deep as the receiver is this year is that there is no shortage of options that will be available in the later rounds.

Oklahoma State’s Tylan Wallace is a receiver that could offer great value outside the first round.

Wallace has shown the ability to put up eye-popping numbers in his career with the Cowboys.

In his sophomore season in 2018, he exploded and recorded career highs across the board.

His final numbers were 86 catches for 1,491 yards and 12 touchdowns while averaging 17.3 yards per catch.

His yardage numbers were the most in the Power 5 and were the second-most in the entire NCAA.

He was on his way to producing another great season in 2019, but it ended after nine games when he tore his ACL.

He would return for his senior season in 2020, and by all accounts showed no ill-effects

In 10 games, he would finish with 59 catches for 922 yards and six touchdowns.

He also had his best ranking from Pro Football Focus (PFF) at 12th among receivers in 2020.

Wallace’s standout trait is his explosiveness, as he lived as a downfield threat while at OSU.

He can play much bigger than his size at 6-0 and 190 pounds, having the most contested catches in FBS the past three years with 43.

He’s also shown to be consistently productive, averaging 100 yards per game in those same three years.

He did have issues with physical corners and doesn’t possess strong route-running chops, most notably on underneath and intermediate routes.

With that physicality issue, there’s been thought that a full-time move to the slot may be the ideal role for Wallace in the league.

No matter what role he ends up playing, Wallace brings a career of consistent production and appeal as a field stretcher to an offense.

