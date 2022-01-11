Raiders NFL Draft Watch: Razorbacks Treylon Burks

An NFL Draft priority for the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason could be Arkansas Razorback wide receiver Treylon Burks.

The Las Vegas Raiders have had no shortage of production from the wideout position throughout this latter half of the season, but consistency still remains an issue.

Las Vegas has managed to stay afloat in the passing game since the release of Henry Ruggs III, but there still is not a go-to option for quarterback Derek Carr to rely on when the Raiders choose to go in the air.

A wide receiver should be a focal point in this year's NFL Draft, and Arkansas wideout Treylon Burks could be the key.

Burks received All-SEC First-Team honors for the 2021 season after recording 1,104 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns in his junior campaign. This succeeded a 2020 season in which he made the All-SEC Coaches’ Second Team when he tallied 820 receiving yards and seven touchdowns in only nine games. Burks also was awarded as an honoree of the Second Team his freshman season.

The 21-year-old prospect entered this season as a member of the Biletnikoff Award Watch List, an award given to the nation’s best receiver.

Burks leaves Arkansas as the record holder for most consecutive 100-plus receiving-yard games with six. He also is only the fourth Razorback in school history to have had over 1,000 receiving yards in a season in program history.

Burks will be remembered as arguably the best wide receiver in Arkansas history.

The first-round prospect would make for a great addition to the Raiders' offense. Whether or not he starts as the primary receiver, his talent would only add to the weapons at Las Vegas’ disposal on the offensive end.

