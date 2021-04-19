Raiders NFL Draft Prospect Spotlight: Quinn Meinerz

Division-three center Quinn Meinerz has the chance to go from a zero-stars prospect to an NFL starter as the NFL Draft and Las Vegas Raiders investigate.

It isn’t necessarily often that a player that didn’t play higher than division three in college gets mentioned as a potential day-two pick in the NFL Draft.

For Wisconsin-Whitewater Warhawk center Quinn Meinerz, that could very well be his reality come time for the draft.

Depending on the situation, he may even be the one to fill in for the Las Vegas Raiders at center after trading Rodney Hudson.

A literal no-star recruit, Meinerz ended up settling back in his home state to play for the Warhawks.

The competition level he faced in division three was such that Meinerz didn’t even have full-season rankings for him.

His performance at the Senior Bowl, though, turned quite a number of heads.

It was that quality that made Meinerz fly up draft boards into one of the best center prospects in the draft.

He showed good straight-line explosiveness, staying low and using the leverage generated by his 6-3, 320-pound frame to bury opposing linemen.

He’s also regarded as a being a plus communicator with being able to point out stunts and make other adjustments at the line of scrimmage.

His lack of experience against top-flight college competition is likely what could hinder him the most.

He did show in the Senior Bowl, going up against competition like that for the first time, that he was at least capable of holding his own.

Of course, that’s not the sole question team’s will have in their analysis of him.

Meinerz level of agility isn’t great, and he can get sloppy in his technique, often trying to go for a big blow instead of holding his block.

What he can do in holding up against NFL caliber nose tackles should keep plenty of teams interested to make him a day-two player to watch.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1 @BaydounDarin