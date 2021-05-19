Sports Illustrated home
Raiders Sign 2021 Draft picks Gillespie, Hobbs & Morrissey

2020 NFL Draft picks Tyree Gillespie, Nate Hobbs and Jimmy Morrissey officially signed with the Raiders on Monday.
Three 2021 NFL Draft picks made it official on Monday.

Fourth-round pick safety Tyree Gillespie, alongside fifth-round pick cornerback Nate Hobbs and seventh-round pick center Jimmy Morrissey all, signed their contracts.

This officially binds all three players to the Silver and Black with a four-year rookie contract, with the team having a fifth-year option that can be exercised.

Gillespie was selected as the 143rd overall pick by the Silver and Black. The 6-foot, 207-pound safety played in 41 games during his four-year tenure at Missouri. He recorded 146 tackles including 107 solo tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, one forced fumble and 12 passes defended.

Hobbs was selected as the 167th overall pick by the Raiders. He appeared in 39 games including 34 starts for Illinois. He had 168 tackles on his career including 110 solo tackles. He also booked 12.5 tackles for loss, one sack, three interceptions, one forced fumble and fumble recovery each as well as 18 passes defended.

Morrissey was signed by the Raiders with the 230th overall pick. Standing at +-foot-4, the 305-pound center started in all 47 games of his career including 46 at the center. Notably, Morrissey was named the 2020 Burlsworth Trophy winner, given to the most outstanding player in college football who started his career as a walk-on.

Three draft picks have made it official and are ready to get to work.

The other draft picks should be signing with the Silver and Black in the coming days.

