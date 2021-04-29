Final Curious NFL Mock Draft
The day is finally here. After months of anticipation following the end of the season, the 2021 NFL Draft is upon us.
New stars will begin their careers, some players will inevitably be busts and we will be looking back at which teams were winners and losers in the draft for years to come.
With some time left, though, there’s still an opportunity for one last Raider Maven 2021 NFL mock draft.
1. Jacksonville Jaguars: QB Trevor Lawrence
2. New York Jets: QB Zach Wilson
3. San Francisco 49ners: QB Justin Fields
4. Atlanta Falcons: TE Kyle Pitts
5. Cincinnati Bengals: OT Penei Sewell
6. Miami Dolphins: WR Ja’Marr Chase
7. Detroit Lions: WR DeVonta Smith
8. Carolina Panthers: OT Rashawn Slater
9. Denver Broncos: QB Trey Lance
10. CB Patrick Surtain II
11. New York Giants: DE Kwity Paye
12. Philadelphia Eagles: WR Jaylen Waddle
13. Loa Angeles Chargers: OT Christian Darrisaw
14. Minnesota Vikings: OT Alijah Vera-Tucker
15. New England Patriots: LB Micah Parsons
16. Arizona Cardinals: CB Jaycee Horn
17. Las Vegas Raiders: OT Teven Jenkins
18. Miami Dolphins: DE Jaelan Phillips
19. Washington Football Team: LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
20. Chicago Bears: QB Mac Jones
21. Indianapolis Colts: DE Jayson Oweh
22. Tennessee Titans: WR Rashod Bateman
23. New York Jets: DE Azeez Ojulari
24. Pittsburgh Steelers: RB Najee Harris
25. Jacksonville Jaguars: S Trevon Moehrig
26. Cleveland Browns: LB Jamin Davis
27. Baltimore Ravens: DE Carlos Basham Jr.
28. New Orleans Saints: CB Caleb Farley
29. Green Bay Packers: WR Elijah Moore
30. Buffalo Bills: CB Greg Newsome II
31. Baltimore Ravens: OT Alex Leatherwood
32. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: DT Christian Barmore
