Final Curious NFL Mock Draft

The 2021 NFL Draft is here, and this is our final curious mock draft.
Author:
Publish date:

The day is finally here. After months of anticipation following the end of the season, the 2021 NFL Draft is upon us.

New stars will begin their careers, some players will inevitably be busts and we will be looking back at which teams were winners and losers in the draft for years to come.

With some time left, though, there’s still an opportunity for one last Raider Maven 2021 NFL mock draft.

1. Jacksonville Jaguars: QB Trevor Lawrence

2. New York Jets: QB Zach Wilson

3. San Francisco 49ners: QB Justin Fields

4. Atlanta Falcons: TE Kyle Pitts

5. Cincinnati Bengals: OT Penei Sewell

6. Miami Dolphins: WR Ja’Marr Chase

7. Detroit Lions: WR DeVonta Smith

8. Carolina Panthers: OT Rashawn Slater

9. Denver Broncos: QB Trey Lance

10. CB Patrick Surtain II

11. New York Giants: DE Kwity Paye

12. Philadelphia Eagles: WR Jaylen Waddle

13. Loa Angeles Chargers: OT Christian Darrisaw

14. Minnesota Vikings: OT Alijah Vera-Tucker

15. New England Patriots: LB Micah Parsons

16. Arizona Cardinals: CB Jaycee Horn

17. Las Vegas Raiders: OT Teven Jenkins

18. Miami Dolphins: DE Jaelan Phillips

19. Washington Football Team: LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

20. Chicago Bears: QB Mac Jones

21. Indianapolis Colts: DE Jayson Oweh

22. Tennessee Titans: WR Rashod Bateman

23. New York Jets: DE Azeez Ojulari

24. Pittsburgh Steelers: RB Najee Harris

25. Jacksonville Jaguars: S Trevon Moehrig

26. Cleveland Browns: LB Jamin Davis

27. Baltimore Ravens: DE Carlos Basham Jr.

28. New Orleans Saints: CB Caleb Farley

29. Green Bay Packers: WR Elijah Moore

30. Buffalo Bills: CB Greg Newsome II

31. Baltimore Ravens: OT Alex Leatherwood

32. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: DT Christian Barmore

