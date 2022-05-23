Remaining Free Agents Raiders Should Have Their Eyes On

The Las Vegas Raiders could still make some moves in free agency to better their offensive line.

While Las Vegas Raiders General Manager Dave Ziegler has far exceeded expectations in his first off-season with the franchise, there are still some key pieces Las Vegas could make runs for in free agency.

The Raiders' offensive line continues to be an area that could use more established talent that would also add much-needed depth to the position group.

Here are some remaining free agents Las Vegas should consider as free agency continues:

Duane Brown, OT

Brown, 36, is one of the league's oldest and best offensive linemen.

The veteran might be in the twilight of his career, but he comes off what was his fifth career Pro Bowl selection last season after starting in every game for the Seattle Seahawks.

Brown would be an immediate starter that could bring valuable experience and leadership to the Raiders' O-line.

Eric Fisher, OT

Fisher, another tackle, is also a veteran O-lineman who still has a lot left in the tank.

The 31-year-old is only two years removed from his second career Pro Bowl selection in the 2020 season. He has started in every game he's appeared in for the last four seasons.

Fisher is a reliable and durable option who can serve as a mentor upfront like Brown.

Riley Reiff, OT

Reiff is another veteran tackle who has spent the majority of his career in the NFC North.

He is another reliable piece who has started in every game he has been a part of since his second season.

The tackle comes off a season in which he made 12 starts at right tackle for the Super Bowl runner-up Cincinnati Bengals before he was placed on the injured/reserved list for the remainder of the season.

Daryl Williams, OT

Lastly, Williams, a 29-year-old tackle who has been a frequent starter throughout his seven seasons in the NFL, is another lineman who can be counted on to take a load of offensive snaps.

Williams comes off two seasons as a full-time starter on the Buffalo Bills' offensive line.

He gave up only four sacks on 1,172 snaps in the 2021 season. Williams can excel at both guard and tackle, and such versatility is always a bonus for any NFL O-line.

