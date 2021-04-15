Raiders Players Voting on OTA Participation Today

Reports indicate that Raider players are intending on making a unified decision on whether they will participate in voluntary off-season workouts.

Just because it’s the off-season, doesn’t mean players have hard decisions to make.

This season, a new hurdle has been introduced. Do NFL players opt to participate in voluntary in-person OTA (Organized Team Activities)?

OTA or otherwise known as off-season workouts is typically in-person and especially for the Raiders, in Napa Valley, things continue to be different due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

With the NFL and NFLPA clashing on when or if to bring players back to in-person offseason training, the NFL sent out a memo that restructured offseason workouts.

In this plan, Phase 2, where on-field work can begin, has been pushed back to May 17. A normal Phase 3 with four weeks of practice will still commence between May 24 and June 18 which will culminate with the mandatory minicamp.

This is all notable as sources indicate that the Raider players will be voting on whether to participate in in-person OTA. Reports say the players are hoping to move ahead as a unified group.

Vincent Bonsignore was the first to report the news.

Meanwhile, the NFLPA is encouraging players to not attend voluntary workouts this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Last year’s OTAs were all held virtually.

Select or all players from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Denver Broncos, Seattle Seahawks, Detroit Lions and New England Patriots have already released statements stating their intent to forgo voluntary offseason workouts.

Raider Nation should find out tomorrow if the Silver and Black will be voluntary practicing in-person this offseason.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1 @BaydounDarin