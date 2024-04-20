QB Gardner Minshew II Describes Joining Las Vegas Raiders
In March, the Las Vegas Raiders signed veteran quarterback Gardner Minshew II to a two-year, $25-million contract.
Minshew is one of the best backup quarterbacks in the NFL. If he has to step into a starting role, he’s capable of helping a team tread water and keep their season alive. He did that last season with the Indianapolis Colts, nearly leading them to a playoff berth.
Now, Minshew joins the Silver and Black to compete with Aidan O’Connell for the starting job. Even if O’Connell wins the job, Minshew is the best backup insurance the team can have.
Minshew joined defensive end Maxx Crosby on the latest episode of his podcast, "The Rush with Maxx Crosby," to discuss his decision to join the Raiders.
“It was my first option when we were stacking it up,” Minshew said. “I think I was their first option. As soon as free agency started, we made the call, and that was it. Couldn’t have been easier, couldn’t have been more excited.”
Minshew mentioned the ease of the free agency process with the Raiders. He has been with a few teams already in his career, spending time with the Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars and Philadelphia Eagles.
Minshew was a sixth-round selection in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Washington State, one round after the Raiders selected Crosby in the same draft.
“It was so nice,” Minshew said about how easy the process was. “So much less stress. The year before, more uncertainty, but just fired up.”
Minshew revealed he almost returned to the Colts.
“It was basically like, ‘Whatever you get, bring it back to us, if we can match it, we can match it,’" he said. "I have great relationships there. People in that building were awesome. I think that’s why we were successful this past year. Just dudes and everybody pulling in the same direction, which is a lot like what I feel here.”
Minshew has thrown for 9,937 yards and 59 touchdowns in 49 career games. The Raiders hope he can lead them back to the playoffs or be a quality backup to their young starter.
Click here to watch the full podcast episode with Crosby and Minshew.
The NFL Draft will be held in Detroit, Mich., on April 25-27, 2024. The Las Vegas Raiders currently have the No. 13 overall pick.
