Raiders' Minshew Explains Hilarious Exchange with Crosby
Las Vegas Raiders star defensive end Maxx Crosby is notorious for his trash talk.
Crosby is incredibly competitive and likes to let his opponent know when he makes a big play against them.
This was the case last season in the Raiders’ game against the Indianapolis Colts. Crosby was getting after then-Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew II, repeatedly entering the backfield and hitting Minshew.
In a ‘Mic’d Up’ segment on "Inside the NFL," Crosby repeatedly calls Minshew a "Lil a-- boy." On the bench, Minshew can be heard saying, “Maxx Crosby is so damn angry. He keeps calling everybody a little a-- boy. I’m little out here, but not always, you know?”
The exchange went viral.
Minshew, now a Raider, joined Crosby on the latest episode of his podcast, "The Rush with Maxx Crosby," to discuss that exchange.
“I knew it was coming, man,” he said about meeting Crosby. “We were on those tracks, and there was a collision course coming one way or another. I was looking forward to it. You like the guys that talk s--- and have fun and compete. That’s how I felt. I didn’t talk back because that didn’t seem like a good idea for me at the time.
“I was definitely fired up to get out here and meet him. He’s been super nice. It’s been so surprising.”
Crosby told Minshew his family often takes umbrage at quarterbacks whom Crosby talks trash with, like Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes, but that his family told him they were more endeared towards Minshew after seeing that video.
Now, the two are teammates and have both openly expressed their friendship. Minshew has always been known as an interesting character during his time in the NFL, from how he wears his hair to the fame his mustache brought him for a while.
Minshew went on to tell a story about a time he met legendary Raider Fred Biletnikoff. Biletnikoff talked to his father, mistaking him for a football coach, telling him to tell the late Jim Brown he says hello the next time he sees him.
Click here to watch the full podcast episode with Minshew and Crosby.
The NFL Draft will be held in Detroit, Mich., on April 25-27, 2024. The Las Vegas Raiders currently have the No. 13 overall pick.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.