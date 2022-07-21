Two Pivotal Raiders are Cleared to Participate on Training Camp

The Las Vegas Raiders are happy to know that both running back Kenyan Drake and interior lineman Denzelle Good are cleared to participate during training camp.

Confirmed by Vinny Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Drake and Good have been cleared for the start of training camp.

The news comes in after Drake recently said in a podcast appearance that he was expecting to participate during training camp, although not being at 100 percent.

"I'm definitely going to be ready for camp. It's not going to be full speed ahead once I get into camp, but for the regular season, I'm going to be definitely ready to go," Drake told Matt Holder of Silver and Black Pride.

Drake suffered a gruesome season-ending injury last season against the Washington Football Team in Week 13, that required surgery on his right ankle.

While he was able to play most of the 2021 season, Good was set to remain as the Raiders starting right guard but suffered a torn ACL in the first game of the season and missed the rest of the year.

Jermaine Eluemunor and Alex Leatherwood took over that position when Good went down, but it took some time for the offensive line to come together.

Drake wasn't medically cleared to participate in last month’s minicamp, so this will be the first time he will participate in team drills.

“I’ve been hurt for the greater time of seven months now...So I feel great just working through the things that you usually go through when you’re coming off a major injury and just ready to kind of get back on the field. It’s not my first rodeo,” added Drake.

Before his injury a year ago, Drake was getting acclimated in the Raiders offense.

As a complimentary backup to running back Josh Jacobs, Drake had 545 yards from scrimmage– 63 carries for 254 yards and two touchdowns, while adding 30 receptions for 291 yards and another score in 12 games.

His versatility added another dimension to the Raiders offense, given that in 2022, head coach Josh McDaniels can maximize his talents on the field.

Luckily for Drake, the Silver and Black have an extra preseason game to get players ready for the regular season.

They open up the preseason a week before anyone else as they go against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Hall of Fame Game on Aug. 4.

Both Drake and Good can now focus on returning back to form and get ready for the regular season.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @JAlvaradoNews