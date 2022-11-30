Skip to main content

Raiders OC Mick Lombardi on Derek Carr's Bounce-Back Ability

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr was able to turn around and display a strong performance after throwing two interceptions on Sunday.

It looked as if Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks was going to be a long day for the Las Vegas Raiders offense when quarterback Derek Carr threw two picks in the Silver and Black's first three possessions of the contest.

But the veteran quarterback held his head high and led the Raiders to a 40-34 victory with one of his best performances of the season.

“I think it speaks to the entire team's mentality," said Raiders offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi in his Tuesday press conference. "I mean, you throw an interception on the first play of the game, it's going to challenge your mental toughness. And then you go out there and we got the ball and scored a touchdown on the next series. But then we turned it over on the following series. How we handle that, not only as an offense, but as a defense and a kicking unit, is big and it speaks to a lot of the guys in terms of next play mentality moving forward. 

"Especially Derek, the skill guys on offense, the offensive line, but it's a really a team thing. Obviously, when you're on the sideline and something good happens on defense, you kind of have some energy on offense. And then when something bad happens on offense, I'm sure the defense feels like: 'OK, we've got to step up a little bit and make a play.' So, the defense did that a number of times on Sunday, which was great. Helped us tremendously. And obviously the mental toughness of the team was what I was really pleased with."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Watch the Silver and Black live when you get your Raiders tickets from SI Tickets HERE.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

In This Article (2)

Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks

USATSI_19030572_168390101_lowres (1)
News

Week 13: Potential Matchups for the Raiders Offense

By Jairo Alvarado
USATSI_19517387_168390101_lowres
News

Revisiting the Los Angeles Chargers Offense

By Darin Alexander Baydoun
Mick Lombardi-8
Silver & Black

Las Vegas Raiders OC Mick Lombardi Week 13 Update

By Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.
Patrick Graham-4
Silver & Black

Las Vegas Raiders DC Patrick Graham Week 13 Update

By Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.
USATSI_18798595_168390101_lowres (1)
News

Raiders Upgrade Tyler Hall to Active Roster, Anthony Averett to IR

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_19517211_168390101_lowres (1)
News

Raiders' Success As of Late Can Be Attributed to Close Losses Early On

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_19030676_168390101_lowres
News

Week 13: Potential Matchups for the Raiders Defense

By Jairo Alvarado
USATSI_19164572_168390101_lowres
News

Where Ticket Prices Stand For Raiders-Chargers Week 13 Matchup

By Aidan Champion