Raiders OC Mick Lombardi on Derek Carr's Bounce-Back Ability

It looked as if Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks was going to be a long day for the Las Vegas Raiders offense when quarterback Derek Carr threw two picks in the Silver and Black's first three possessions of the contest.

But the veteran quarterback held his head high and led the Raiders to a 40-34 victory with one of his best performances of the season.

“I think it speaks to the entire team's mentality," said Raiders offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi in his Tuesday press conference. "I mean, you throw an interception on the first play of the game, it's going to challenge your mental toughness. And then you go out there and we got the ball and scored a touchdown on the next series. But then we turned it over on the following series. How we handle that, not only as an offense, but as a defense and a kicking unit, is big and it speaks to a lot of the guys in terms of next play mentality moving forward.

"Especially Derek, the skill guys on offense, the offensive line, but it's a really a team thing. Obviously, when you're on the sideline and something good happens on defense, you kind of have some energy on offense. And then when something bad happens on offense, I'm sure the defense feels like: 'OK, we've got to step up a little bit and make a play.' So, the defense did that a number of times on Sunday, which was great. Helped us tremendously. And obviously the mental toughness of the team was what I was really pleased with."

