Raiders’ Offensive Coaching Staff: OL Coach Carmen Bricillo

Raiders offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo came in head-on this offseason with the Silver and Black offensive line.

After previewing all of the Las Vegas Raiders opponents for the 2022 season, we’re shifting gears and looking into the coaching staff for the Silver and Black.

We start by previewing the offensive staff for the Raiders.

Offensive Line Coach Carmen Bricillo

Offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo is another one of head coach Josh McDaniels New England Patriots crew who followed him to Las Vegas.

Bricillo most recently served as the offensive line coach for the Patriots. He started as a coaching assistant in 2019.

In total, Bricillo has 17 years of coaching experience.

Bricillo has come into the offseason head-on and hard.

"If you're just going to teach them and go slowly, then they're just going to plateau," Bricillo said. "Go with the shock system, and let's get after it. See what they can assimilate now."

He also noted the amount of gut and grit the offensive line has and they want to work every day.

"I think this is a group that enjoys each other and enjoys coming to work. Truly," Bricillo said. "When the door shuts, there's not a lot of ego. We're able to say 'I don't understand this' or 'I need help with that.' It's a collective in the fact that although it's professional sports, and we know that not everybody in the room is going to be here come September, nevertheless, they're willing to work with one another, coach one another, challenge one another.”

"When they step on the field, they work. Our individuals are no joke. I know that was a standard they had here before and they haven't proven me wrong thus far."

Bricillo and the offensive line have been off to a solid start. It’s now about continuing to build on the foundation they have developed.

"Smart, tough and playing their best football when it counts the most."

