Raiders’ Offensive Coaching Staff: Offensive Coordinator Mick Lombardi

Raiders offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi enters his first career coordinator job. He dates back with head coach Josh McDaniels to 2019, when he served as his assistant quarterbacks coach.

After previewing all of the Las Vegas Raiders opponents for the 2022 season, we’re shifting gears and looking into the coaching staff for the Silver and Black.

We start by previewing the offensive staff for the Raiders.

Offensive Coordinator Mick Lombardi

Offensive Coordinator Mick Lombardi, whose family has heavy ties with the Raiders organization, joins the Silver and Black as the next offensive coordinator.

Lombardi goes back with head coach Josh McDaniels, when he rejoined the New England Patriots as the assistant quarterbacks' coach in 2019.

For the past two seasons, he was working as the Patriots' wide receivers coach.

Prior, he worked as an offensive assistant/assistant quarterbacks coach with the New York Jets from 2017 to 2018 and spent four seasons with the San Francisco 49ers in multiple positions.

“He sees the game very similarly to myself,” McDaniels said. “In terms of the passing game, he identified his coverages very well. He handles huge responsibility when it comes to reporting on the red zone. Prepares our team offense for that area of our game plan.”

As for Lombardi, back when he was first hired, he talked to the media about settling in Las Vegas with his first coordinator job.

“Our staff has been phenomenal,” Lombardi said. “Working with the guys there, obviously have a relationship with some of those guys on the staff and getting to know guys like Coach [Kennedy] Polamalu, [Edgar] Bennett, Coach [Cameron] Clemmons, Coach [Jerry] Schuplinski, those guys have been so great in terms of helping me and just talking football and keeping our system and sharing with me their experiences and how they've done things before.”

“Obviously, my job is to keep the offense as organized as possible and make sure we have a plan of attack every single day to try to get better every day, whether it's March or November,” Lombardi continued. “And those guys have been so great. I think their assistance with me with that has been the easiest process moving forward here. And so, I lean on those guys a lot. They do a tremendous job. The past few weeks of getting started to now has been nothing but fun. I can't thank them enough.”

