Raiders Draft Position Evaluation: Offensive Tackle

The Las Vegas Raiders have good tackles when healthy, but could look for better injury insurance in the 2021 NFL Draft

The Las Vegas Raiders' offensive line had been at the forefront of what they did well in recent years, but in 2020 that wasn’t the case.

Injuries and regression led to the Raiders' O-line being ranked as only the 24th best line in the NFL this season.

Those aforementioned issues heavily affected the play at guard this season, which was covered previously.

Raiders' tackles weren’t exempt from those same issues either.

Both starting tackles Kolton Miller and Trent Brown missed multiple games because of injuries, with Brown only appearing in five this season.

Miller only missed two games though and enjoyed what is so far his best season as a professional.

Rated above average by Pro Football Focus (PFF) for the first time since he was drafted, Miller, in particular, took a huge step in pass protection, having the 13th best pass protecting grade among tackles.

The problems weren’t with the Raiders' starters, as Brown still played above average when he was healthy this season.

The problem came with the backups, where Sam Young and Brandon Parker both finished among the worst tackles in the league according to PFF.

That’s why when looking at 2021, like with the guard position, there is a need for better depth.

Especially with Brown missing 16 games in his first two seasons as a Raider, the need for the team to develop better depth can’t be ignored. Raider Maven does not expect Brown to return, so this becomes not only a draft need but a free agency issue as well.

That means that mid-round tackle prospects like Jackson Carman of Clemson or Daniel Faalele of Minnesota should be given a good look, assuming they address a potential Brown departure in free agency should that come to fruition.

Because with the injury history Brown has built, the Raiders need to find a better backup plan.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below and please make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1