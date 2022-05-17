NFL World Reacts to the Raiders' Offseason

The work of the Las Vegas Raiders front office has earned them high praise for their offseason performance.

The Las Vegas Raiders have been one of the most active and successful teams in the NFL this offseason.

Las Vegas' first-year General Manager Dave Ziegler had the task of meeting expectations for one of the league's most prideful fan bases in Raider Nation. It's safe to say he has surpassed them.

Sam Monson of Pro Football Focus graded all 32 NFL teams' off-seasons on Monday. The Raiders were among the nine best with an A-minus grade.

The most significant move the front office made this offseason, of course, was the trade for former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams.

Adams, a five-time Pro Bowler, is arguably the best wideout in the NFL, and he has the experience of playing with Raiders quarterback Derek Carr at Fresno State.

Per Monson, the star receiver has had a PFF grade of 92.0-plus in each of his last two seasons with the Packers.

The Raiders traded first- and second-round picks in this year's draft for Adams.

The next biggest acquisition for Las Vegas was its free-agent signing of former Arizona Cardinals pass rusher Chandler Jones.

Jones received his fourth Pro Bowl selection this last season after registering 10.5 sacks, 41 combined tackles, 26 quarterback hits, and six forced fumbles in his 15 starts.

The 32-year-old veteran was selected as a first-team AP All-Pro member twice (2017, 2019).

Jones will have the opportunity to play against his two former teams this season, the Cardinals and New England Patriots in Week 2 and Week 15, respectively.

The Raiders' acquisition of Jones is much of the reason PFF classified Las Vegas' free agency grade as "good."

Other Raiders free-agent signings include defensive tackle Bilal Nichols from the Chicago Bears, cornerback Anthony Averett from the Baltimore Ravens, running backs Brandon Bolden from New England and Ameer Abdullah from the Carolina Panthers, wide receivers Demarcus Robinson from the Kansas City Chiefs and Mack Hollins from the Miami Dolphins, cornerback Darius Phillips from the Cincinnati Bengals, and inside linebacker Micah Kiser from the Denver Broncos.

The Raiders surely are not done making moves this offseason, but for now, they certainly have the right to be proud of the progress they have made so far.

