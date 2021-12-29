Raiders Draft Watch Week 17: Ohio State's Chris Olave

A young wide receiver could move the Las Vegas Raiders in a very positive direction, and one name to consider is Ohio State's Chris Olave

The Raiders have a number of receiving options, but a lack of consistency remains.

One of the biggest issues with Las Vegas' offense is there isn't exactly a go-to receiving option aside from Darren Waller, who is, of course, a tight end.

Hunter Renfrow has been given the reigns as WR1 since the letting go of Henry Ruggs III, but the Raiders need a WR1 that has the speed to stretch the field..

Fortunately for Las Vegas, there is a lot of talent at the position in the 2022 Draft Class, and Ohio State's Chris Olave could be just the missing piece the Raiders need.

The Buckeyes were a dominant offensive team this season, and much of that can be attributed to not just one, but three receiving threats in Olave, Garrett Wilson, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

Olave and Wilson are each projected to be first-round picks, and as of now, Las Vegas is sitting right around the range where Olave could land.

The senior received First-Team All-Big Ten honors from coaches and media for the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

This season, Olave recorded a total of 936 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns, both of which were the best single-season marks of his collegiate career.

The prospect holds the all-time Ohio State record for career receiving touchdowns with 35.

Raiders wideouts DeSean Jackson and Zay Zones have expiring contracts coming up in 2022. There is no doubt one or more wide receivers will be on Las Vegas' radar this offseason, and Olave is certainly qualified to satisfy the search.

