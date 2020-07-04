Three Reasons for Optimism in 2020 for the Las Vegas Raiders

Henderson, Nev.--As 2020 approaches, the Las Vegas Raiders have many reasons to be optimistic.

Jon Gruden is a proven commodity, and Mike Moyock's transition from NFL Draft genius on TV,to the upstairs management offices has been seamless.

So today, we look at the three most significant reasons for optimism in 2020.

No. 1: Health--The Oakland Raiders were snakebit by injury. It was so bad at times that you could almost see Jon Gruden and Mike Mayock wondering who would be available to play while developing a game plan with glue and scotch tape.

The Raiders shored up the roster last year when injuries piled up and they were exposed for lack of depth.

As the Raiders enter 2020, they are healthy and have stockpiled talent that makes them a real threat. The most significant difference between contenders and pretenders is depth. Every team has injuries. Some sustain through injuries because of depth. In 2020, the Raiders are part of the haves and not the have-nots in the NFL.

No. 2: The Offensive Line--The 2020 Raiders enter the season with the best offensive line in pro football. Add to its depth, and they now become a legit threat every week. Championships are won on the line of scrimmage. The Raiders' offensive line is tough, nasty, mean and aggressive. Not one team on the Raiders' 2020 schedule will be salivating to take them on.

No. 3: Jon Gruden--Over the last two years, Gruden has taken criticism from people who don't know the game. He has had to make choices that did not work out, but it was not his fault the Raiders didn't have the weapon. They had to use a patchwork approach. Gruden didn't forget how to coach and he is a superior coach. Now that he has the weapons to do what he can do what he wants to, he is a sure contender for 2020 Coach of the Year.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter