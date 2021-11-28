Skip to main content
    • November 28, 2021
    Publish date:

    Raiders Owner Mark Davis Focused on Making Post Season

    Raiders owner Mark Davis is not worried about hiring a new permanent head coach but rather making the post-season.
    Author:

    With the nature of the situation the Las Vegas Raiders are in, one might simply assume that Raiders owner Mark Davis is looking for his next permanent head coach.

    It looks like that might not be the case as Davis is more focused on the team clinching the playoffs.

    "He isn't ready to go there yet," one source told CBS Sports. "He's not ready to launch a coaching search. That's not where he is."

    So where is Davis at?

    He’s focused on getting through this season with interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia.

    The Silver and Black are already rallying around him especially after a big overtime win against Dallas on Thanksgiving.

    Read More

    Since former head coach Jon Gruden effectively had final say on all football matters for the franchise including personnel and even general manager Mike Mayock, the team will be going a structural reorganization after the current season.

    Davis himself did take a not-so-traditional approach to as instead of researching for a permenant replacement and doing extensive research, he decided to remain focus on this season.

    The NFL also recently announced that teams with a head coach vacancy can begin interviewing other NFL coaches in the final two weeks of the season.

    Davis may abstain from this as well especially if he decides to focus on the post-season playoff contention instead.

