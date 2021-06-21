Three Raiders Staff to Attend GM Forum, QB Coaching Summit

DuJuan Daniels and Dwayne Joseph will take part in this year's General Manager Forum, while Kirby Wilson will attend the annual Quarterback Coaching Summit.

Beginning today, three Las Vegas Raiders coaches are taking part in the inaugural Ozzie Newsome General Forum and the fourth annual Quarterback Coaching Summit.

The partnership of the Black College Football Hall of Fame and the NFL is co-hosting the event for front office personnel and coaches from the NFL and NCAA.

The virtual program will allow participants to experience professional development and networking opportunities between the NFL and NCAA.

Three employees were selected to represent the Raiders:

--Assistant Director of Player Personnel DuJuan Daniels

--Director of Pro Personnel Dwayne Joseph

--Running backs coach Kirby Wilson

Daniels and Joseph will participate in the General Manager Forum, while Wilson will participate in the Quarterback Coaching Summit.

Both events are part of a wider initiative by the NFL to continue encouraging quality minority candidates to be included in personnel and coaching searches.

"The Ozzie Newsome General Manager Forum and Quarterback Coaching Summit are part of our ongoing efforts to break mobility barriers, establish a cultural norm of opportunity for all, and a steadfast commitment to developing a diverse and inclusive workforce," NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations Troy Vincent Sr. said via Raiders.com.

"Participants will be exposed to best practices used by the brightest and most creative minds in football, as well as networking opportunities to build relationships and gain personal insights."

The Ozzie Newsome General Manager Forum is a one-day event that takes place today.

The Quarterback Coaching Summit will take place Tuesday and Wednesday