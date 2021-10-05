Penalties an Issue for the Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders committed seven penalties for 58 yards in the Monday Night prime time loss.

As the Las Vegas Raiders try to settle into the new defensive scheme, the Silver and Black went up against the Los Angeles Chargers to fight for the top of the AFC West.

What prevailed was a Chargers offense which studied up well and found every way to destruct the Silver and Black defense.

It also probably helps that Raiders defensive coordinator, Gus Bradley, was the Chargers defensive coordinator prior to his move to Las Vegas during the off-season.

In total, the Raiders committed seven penalties for 58 yards.

Six of those for 53 yards all happened in the first half.

It’s also an issue when the Raiders had more penalty yards than total offensive yards in the first half.

It all comes down to discipline on the field.

The offense couldn’t settle down into their form by going three and out four times in a row.

As noted earlier, the Chargers offense had all areas of the defense covered

While injuries also played an impact on the Raiders' defense, it was a big wake-up call for the team to step up their game and play a cleaner more disciplined game.

The Raiders will have another chance to prove themselves next week against the Chicago Bears.

