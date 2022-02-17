PFF Names Raiders DE Maxx Crosby 12th Best Player in NFL

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby was named the 12th best and fourth-highest ranked defender by PFF during the 2021 NFL season.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby was one of the best players in the NFL during the 2021 season.

Pro Football Focus ranked the top-101 players in the NFL during the 2021 NFL season.

Crosby was ranked No. 12, which makes him the fourth-ranked defender in all of the NFL.

“Crosby became just the third player in the last 15 years to register at least 100 pressures in the regular season, joining prime- J.J. Watt and (Aaron) Donald as the only defenders to achieve the feat,” PFF said in their article.

He finished the season with 108 pressures and 20 quarterback hits while booking just eight sacks and 13 tackles for a loss on the season.

Crosby fell short of the Defensive Player of the Year award as well as the All-Pro Team.

With that said, Crosby led in both pressures and was the most consistent edge rusher in the NFL.

Crosby needs to continue improving his craft, specifically turning pressures into sacks.

At just 24-years-old, Crosby is a young defensive end that will continue to haunt the Silver and Black opponents.

