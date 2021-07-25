Raiders Opposing DTs No.3: Fletcher Cox

Philadelphia Eagles Fletcher Cox has been one of the most consistent in the league and will be a test for the revamped Las Vegas Raiders offensive line.

The NFL preseason amazingly is getting closer and closer, and with that, fans of all NFL teams can start looking at the match-ups their teams will face this season.

The Las Vegas Raiders are no exception, as they will have a number of marquee games when looking at the 2021 schedule.

After going through the best offensive players the Raiders will see this season, we now turn to the defensive side of the ball.

We'll start with the best interior defenders the Raiders will see, with Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox coming in at no.3.

A mainstay for the Eagles defense since he was drafted in the first round back in 2012, Cox developed into being one of the best defensive tackles in the league.

He's been to the Pro Bowl every year since 2015, including in 2018 when he had a career-high 10.5 sacks and was named a First-Team All-Pro.

He's made a living in opposing backfields, with current career totals of 54.5 sacks and 71 tackles for loss.

Pro Football Focus had ranked him inside the top-10 of interior defenders from 2015-2019, including being in the top-five three times.

He is coming off his lowest-rated season, being ranked 30th in 2020 among tackles.

That could be a by-product of the Eagles themselves going through a very dysfunctional season last year.

Their defense overall didn't live up to the standards they had set when the Eagles won the Super Bowl in 2017.

At 30, Cox should still be right in his prime, and with less turmoil around him, could get back to the standard of play he had lived at for the last half-decade.

Tell us what you think when you make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @BaydounDarin