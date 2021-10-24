Keys and Predictions for Raiders vs. Eagles

We have the final keys and predictions for the Las Vegas Raiders matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles

The Las Vegas Raiders have the chance to finish Sunday as the top team in the AFC West if they can beat the Philadelphia Eagles at home.

We'll get into the biggest keys the Silver and Black have to hit to make that results in reality, as well as our final game predictions.

Keep Jalen Hurts contained in the pocket

The Raiders have experience going up against mobile quarterbacks this season, having already faced talents like Lamar Jackson and Justin Fields.

Jackson ended that first game as the Baltimore Ravens leading rusher, something Eagles QB Jalen Hurts could very well do on Sunday.

Even with having running back Miles Sanders to rely on, Hurts is currently the Eagles leading rusher with 300 yards and averring 5.7 yards per carry.

Throwing-wise, Hurts has had his ups and downs, which should make it a clear priority for the Raiders defense to focus on preventing him from getting chunk plays with his legs.

One of the Raiders' biggest deficiencies defensively has been containing opponents on the ground, and Hurts can give them a lot of trouble if they can't stay disciplined in keeping him contained.

Don't let Javon Hargrave be a one-man wrecking crew

Defensive tackle Javon Hargrave has emerged as a major disruptive force this season with having six sacks in the Eagles' first six games.

Against a Raiders offensive line that has struggled for much of this young season, it's a matchup that could present a big problem for the Raiders offense.

Their o-line did have a good showing against the Denver Broncos, often giving QB Derek Carr the time he needed to make big plays downfield.

If they want to build on that, they'll need to prevent Hargrave from making a living in the Raiders backfield.

Final predictions

The Raiders ran into a trap game the last time they played at home, but they have positive momentum back on their side against the Eagles.

The Eagles have the players on offense to make this game interesting, but the Raiders should be able to make enough of their own plays to put them away.

Final score: Raiders win 34-23.

