    • October 24, 2021
    Final Injury Reports Released For Raiders, Eagles

    The final injury reports for both the Las Vegas Raiders and Philadelphia Eagles have been released ahead of their clash on Sunday.
    In getting to two games over .500 at 4-2, the Las Vegas Raiders have already had to overcome multiple injuries to starters like guard Richie Incognito and cornerback Trayvon Mullen. 

    Heading into Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles, they can rest knowing no major players on their current squad are dealing with health issues.

    The only Raider with an injury designation is tight end Nick Bowers, who is out because of a neck injury. 

    Defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson was a non-participant in practice all week for personal reasons, but Raiders head coach Rich Bisaccia indicated he'll be returning on Sunday. 

    Also on track to return is Jefferson's partner in the middle, Johnathan Hankins, after missing last week's game against the Denver Broncos. 

    For the Eagles, they do have one starter who could end up not suiting up on Sunday. 

    That would be safety Anthony Harris, the Eagles' second-leading tackler who has started all six games. 

    Harris is questionable with a hand injury after not practicing on Wednesday and Friday. 

    The only other Eagle with a designation is center/guard Jack Anderson, who is questionable due to a hamstring injury. 

    The Eagles multi-time Pro Bowl right tackle Lane Johnson is slated to return after missing the last three games. 

    It's a game that could see both teams be as close to full strength as they possibly could be at the moment. 

    It's a need for the Eagles, who can't afford to miss much starting production if they want to prevent falling any further under .500. 

    For the Raiders, it gives them their best chance at potentially ending the weekend as the top team in the AFC West. 

    USATSI_16836615_168390101_lowres
