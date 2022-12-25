Recap from Raiders 13-10 Loss

The Las Vegas Raiders slim playoff hopes are now officially extinct after blowing yet another fourth quarter lead

At this point, it seems that fans of the Las Vegas Raiders should just come to expect that any lead the team has will eventually be blown.

Yep, it happened again, this time in frigid conditions against the Pittsburgh Steelers, with both teams needing a win to keep their slim playoff hopes alive.

It looked like that could be the Raiders after taking a 10-3 first-half lead by having just enough offense to go along with a defense that was limiting the Steelers.

It helped that Pittsburgh missed two field goals in this game, but the Raiders D gave them the team plenty of chances to put this one out of reach.

Instead, we saw a third quarter that featured quarterback Derek Carr getting picked off twice, including the play right after the Raiders had picked off Steelers QB Kenny Pickett.

Quite frankly, it was one of the worst stretches of play this writer can remember Carr going through in the last few years.

Yes, the weather probably played a factor and the Steelers have a talented defense, but this is an offense that features several Pro Bowl players.

When your defense is able to hold an opposing team without a touchdown for nearly the entire game and you still lose, you can't deny something in your system is broken.

As it stands, there's not much the Raiders can do about it now, other than try to end the season on a slightly more positive note.

