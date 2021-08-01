Raiders Opposing LBs No. 3: Devin Bush Jr.

Pittsburgh Steelers Devin Bush Jr. will be looking to rebound when facing the Las Vegas Raiders.

The NFL preseason amazingly is getting closer and closer, and with that, fans of all NFL teams can start looking at the match-ups their teams will face this season.

The Las Vegas Raiders are no exception, as they will have a number of marquee games when looking at the 2021 schedule.

We now move on to the best linebackers the Raiders will face this season, starting at No. 3 with Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush Jr.

Entering his third season in the NFL out of Michigan, Bush will be looking to replicate his strong rookie season after only playing five games last year due to injury.

It was in 2019 that the former 10th overall pick stepped up right away as the new face of the middle of the Steelers defense.

Bush recorded 109 combined tackles, a sack and two interceptions, demonstrating the ability he showed in college to be a sideline-to-sideline terror.

He might seem undersized to some at 5-11, but still brings force when he hits with his 234-pound frame and speed to the ball.

At only 23, Bush has established himself as one of the premier players on a Steelers defense that figures to be among the league's best again this season.

There will be of course reservation by some to see how well he recovers from the knee injury that sidelined him after only five games last season.

If Bush is able to come back, his aggressive play could be an issue for the Raiders offense, especially since it will be early in the season when the offensive line could still be building chemistry.

