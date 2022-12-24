Keys and Predictions for Raiders vs. Steelers

We have the final keys and predictions for the Las Vegas Raiders clash with the Pittsburgh Steelers

The Las Vegas Raiders and Pittsburgh Steelers will meet one day after the 50th anniversary of one of the most memorable plays in NFL history, and to celebrate the career of the man who made that play possible.

In what's sure to be an emotional game, we'll have the keys that could lead to a Raiders win and final predictions for the game.

Manage the emotion of the game

The Raiders won't just be entering enemy territory on Saturday, but they'll be doing so as the Steelers will celebrate the career and life of Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris.

The franchise icon is the man who caught and scored a touchdown on 'The Immaculate Reception', and was going to be inducted into the Steelers Ring of Honor before his passing.

With a fan base that will be out in full force to honor Harris's memory and a team that won't want to let them down, the Raiders need to keep their focus throughout the game.

Manage the pass rush

With linebacker T.J. Watt now healthy and productive, the Steelers defense has been able to tighten up considerably over the last six games.

He joins fellow LB Alex Highsmith and defensive tackle Cameron Heyward in forming a fearsome set of pass rushers the Raiders will have to deal with.

The silver and black need to be able to run the ball and stay ahead of the chains, or else quarterback Derek Carr could be in for some punishment.

FINAL SCORE: Steelers 20, Raiders 17

