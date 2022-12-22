Previewing the Pittsburgh Steelers Defense

Since the return of linebacker T.J. Watt, the Pittsburgh Steelers defense has played back to its traditional expectations

On the surface, the Pittsburgh Steelers might seem like a decent but not great defense with currently ranking 13th in the NFL in points allowed.

It must be noted, though, that the return of linebacker T.J. Watt has raised the overall level of play from the Steelers considerably.

The former Defensive Player of the Year was out since Week 1 due to injury before suiting back up in Week 10.

Since Watt's been back, the Steelers are 4-2 and have given up more than 17 points just once in that six-game time span.

That's what happens when you're able to get your best player back, and through that, the rest of your defensive playmakers get freed up considerably.

LB Alex Highsmith has established himself with 11 sacks this season, and defensive tackle Cameron Heyward remains one of the best interior defenders in the NFL.

They have volume tacklers at LB with the likes of Devin Bush Jr. and Myles Jack, while also ranking second in the NFL in interceptions.

That's helped by having safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, who's in the middle of an All-Pro worthy season being the Steelers second-leading tackler and having four interceptions.

This is a defense, that, despite what its overall numbers may say, has talent at all three levels.

They've only been enhanced with Watt back in the fold, and should prove to be a worthy challenge for a fully healthy Las Vegas Raiders offense.

