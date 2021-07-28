Raiders Opposing ERs No. 3: T.J. Watt

Pittsburgh Steelers T.J. Watt Watt has taken his brother's place as one of the premier pass rushers in the NFL and will charge the Las Vegas Raiders, Derek Carr.

The NFL preseason amazingly is getting closer and closer, and with that, fans of all NFL teams can start looking at the match-ups their teams will face this season.

The Las Vegas Raiders are no exception, as they will have a number of marquee games when looking at the 2021 schedule.

We now look at the best edge rushers the Raiders will face this season, a list that is as deep as they come.

Names like Von Miller, Joey Bosa and Chase Young, some of the best talent in the NFL, didn't make the top three.

Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt did, and the argument could be made that he's good enough to be No. 1.

Considering he has had three straight Pro Bowls and two First-Team All-Pro selections, it's an understandable case.

The younger brother of multi-time Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt, T.J. has quickly proved that he's worthy of similar praise.

He's had 13 or more sacks in the last three seasons, including a league-high 15 last year.

Watt also led the league in tackles for losses last season, and led the NFL in forced fumbles with eight in 2019.

Pro Football Focus has rated him as the first or second ranked edge rusher in the league the last two years.

Watt also has been able to make plays in coverage, with four career interceptions and 25 pass breakups.

He's simply a player who possesses very few to maybe even no flaws and has quickly become the face of the Steelers defense.

With the Raiders going to Pittsburgh in Week 2, the Raiders offensive line won't have much time to jell before having to deal with Watt.

Tell us what you think when you make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @BaydounDarin