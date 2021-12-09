Raiders Place Drake and Kwiatkoski on IR, Sign Compton

Multiple moves have been made on the Raiders roster.

The Las Vegas Raiders have made some moves on their roster.

The Silver and Black placed running back Kenyan Drake and linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski on the Reserve/Injured list.

The team has set for both safety Tyree Gillespie and defensive tackle Darius Philon to return from the Reserve/Injured list.

Additionally, linebacker Will Compton has been signed to the practice squad.

Compton has history with the Silver and lack as he booked 41 tackles in nine games during the 2019 season for the Raiders. He had four starts during that time.

Compton has also had stints at both Washington Football Team and Tennesse Titans.

Safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix was released from the practice squad on a corresponding move.

