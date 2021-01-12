Daniel Carlson Named AFC Special Teams Player of the Month

Raiders placekicker Daniel Carlson was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Month. He had a franchise record 144 points scored this season.

While the season ended back on Jan. 3 for the Raiders, it’s important to reflect back and highlight positives from the season.

Raiders placekicker Daniel Carlson ended the season with a bang by being named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Month.

He dethroned legendary Raiders kicker Sebastian Janikowski for most points scored in a season. Carlson scored 144 points this season. He averaged nine points per game.

"Anytime you can break a record like that for an organization like the Raiders especially, it's a huge deal," Carlson said on Jan. 4. "Glad I could help the team the way I could this season and rack up some points along the way."

Carlson had an impressive stat line for the months of December and January.

He went perfect on all 10 field goal attempts and totaled 44 points.

He was one of two kickers to go perfect during this time span on field goal attempts.

He was the only kicker in the AFC with a perfect field goal percentage.

Carlson broke his own franchise record he set last season for single-season field goal percentage. He scored 94.3 % of field goal attempts.

With the type of play Carlson has shown this season, it’s a start for a long-term career for the second-year kicker out of Auburn. As Carlson already broke Janikowski’s single-season record, don’t be surprised if in a few years Carlson starts making a case for the best kicker in franchise history.

