Raiders Placekicker Daniel Carlson “Coming in Clutch”

Raiders placekicker Daniel Carlson came in clutch with a 29-yard field goal to secure the Thanksgiving win for the Silver and Black.

Kickers are one of the most underrated positions in the NFL.

Take for instance on Thanksgiving, when Las Vegas Raiders placekicker Daniel Carlson made a clutch 29-yard field goal in overtime to secure the victory for the Silver and Black.

Carlson himself says it’s focusing on one kick at a time.

"For me, it's just blocking it out and taking one rep at a time. ... It felt like an eternity out there, having to kick it – I think I kicked three of them," Carlson said.

"Really, I kicked two of them, one I was like, 'I might as well try to hit it and maybe even with a flag, it'll count,' so I kind of half kicked it. You know, trying to take them one at a time and seal the deal."

Even then, his teammates knew the ball was going to go in as soon as Carlson kicked the football.

“I knew they were going to try to ice him, but when I saw him talk to AJ [Cole] – he looked at AJ, and they both sit there like this [nodding], I said, 'Oh yeah, it's going in,'" Josh Jacobs said.

"It does feel good. It kind of gave me goosebumps, not going to lie, when that kick went through," Derek Carr said via CBS reporter Tracy Wolfson.

"I had a lot of memories of as a kid – seeing little kids wearing my jersey, I was doing the same thing with Deion Sanders and all that kind of stuff. To see that, I'm blessed."

Carlson knows how important his role on his team is. More importantly, he knows how big this team means for him and the Silver and Black.

"Every win's important. We've been working really hard," Carlson said. "It's tough when things don't go your way for a few weeks. On a short week to be able to get a win like that, that helps us going forward. Like I said, I think that just speaks to the character of this team and our will to win."

