Raiders Players to Opt-Out of OTA Participation

Raiders players have decided to opt out of in-person OTA participation this off-season, with some wiggle space with those with workout incentives

On Thursday, it was reported that Raiders players will be voting on whether they will participate in this year’s in-person Organized Team Activities (OTAs).

We have an answer folks and it’s a unanimous one.

Raiders players have voted to opt out of in-person OTA and instead, hold virtual OTA sessions.

As intended, the Las Vegas players have decided to make the decision as a unified group.

The NFLPA released a statement on today’s decision on behalf of the Raiders players.

“We have come together as a team to discuss the important issues related to our health and safety," the statement reads. "We know the devastating impact COVID-19 has had on our membership, our families and our home city of Las Vegas this past year, and we continue to feel for everyone in our community and our country who has been impacted by the coronavirus.

“Given the data and facts shared by our union about reduced injuries and other health benefits of the virtual off-season last year, players from our team will not participate in a voluntary in-person workout program. We respect those players on our team and across the NFL who have contractual incentives linked to their participation in the program, but we stand in solidarity with our fellow players who are making the best decision on behalf of themselves and their families.”

The statement notes that Raiders with workout incentives in their contracts may participate in in-person OTAs and will be respected by the rest of the team.

According to Over The Cap, nine players on the Raiders have workout bonuses built into their contracts.

Either way, for the most part, OTAs will once again be held virtually this off-season.

The first time the team will meet together on the field will be training camp late in July.

