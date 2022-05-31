Latest NFL Power Rankings have the Raiders in the Middle of the Pack

The Las Vegas Raiders fall into the middle of all 32 teams in the latest NFL Power Rankings.

We are halfway into the offseason and in the latest NFL Power Rankings, the Las Vegas Raiders fall into the middle of the pack.

In the most current rankings, Pro Football Focus released their fair share of NFL Power Rankings on Monday, and they have the Raiders listed at No.16, looking into making the playoffs.

“The rest of the AFC West became loaded with contenders this offseason, so after hiring a new general manager and head coach, the Raiders took a beat and decided to join the party, trading for Davante Adams and adding Chandler Jones. Adams teams up with Derek Carr, his old college quarterback, to give this offense the No. 1 target it needs, and Jones should add formidable pass-rush opposite Maxx Crosby. The offensive line remains a major area of concern for the Raiders, as is the brutal division they play in,” noted PFF’s Sam Monson.

The Raiders highest power ranking was by Around the NFL writer Dan Hanzus, who ranked them at the 10th spot, following the blockbuster trade that brought Adams to Las Vegas and then the signing of Jones on defense.

A month has passed after the 2022 NFL Draft and while there were major shake ups before the Draft, the Raiders continued to add depth to their roster via free agency and trades after the draft.

With the Raiders currently participating in Phase Three of voluntary Organized Team Activities (OTAs), new head coach Josh McDaniels has a lot of work to get done as he is evaluating the entire roster.

“Nice quiet offseason for the Raiders. New GM, new coach, new offensive superstar, new pass-rush superstar. Dave Ziegler, Josh McDaniels, Davante Adams, Chandler Jones: The spotlight is on all of you, right now. Adams has 432 catches and 47 TDs in his last four seasons playing with Aaron Rodgers; Jones had 59.5 sacks in his last four full seasons in Arizona. Those are huge adds. A defense with Maxx Crosby and Jones rushing the passer is almost as threatening as Darren Waller and Adams challenging defenses from day one,” said Peter King of NBC Sports about the Raiders offseason, while having them ranked at No.13 of his NFL Power Rankings.

Many have the Raiders ranked in the middle of the rankings because of the instabilities at the front office, and a new coaching staff that has some roster spots in need of improvement.

The Raiders are not far behind, they do have some work to do before the start of the season, but with all the progress the team has endured, the Raiders seem to be a team making the playoffs for the second consecutive season.

