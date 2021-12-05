Skip to main content
    • December 5, 2021
    Raiders Promote Fullback Sutton Smith

    Fullback Sutton Smith has. been promoted to replace Alec Ingold, who suffered a season-ending ACL injury.
    With the loss of starting fullback Alec Ingold to a season-ending ACL injury, the Las Vegas Raiders were forced to find a replacement for the rest of the season.

    The Silver and Black have decided to promote fullback Sutton Smith to the 53-man roster from the practice squad.

    A sixth-round draft pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2019 NFL Draft, Smith spent his rookie season on the Steelers, Jacksonville Jaguars and Seattle Seahawks practice squads.

    Smith joined the Silver and Black in Week 11 of this season, appearing in two games for the Raiders.

    He spent the most recent offseason with the New Orleans Saints.

    The Raiders also signed wide receiver Dillon Stoner to the practice squad and released wide receiver Jeff Badet from the practice squad.

