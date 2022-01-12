After Five Years, Derek Carr Finally Gets His Playoff Game

The Las Vegas Raiders organization has only clinched the playoffs twice since 2002.

Besides this season, the other came in 2016.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr was having a hot breakout season back then with 26 passing touchdowns and almost 4,000 passing yards.

However, Carr was robbed of playing in his first playoff game after breaking his ankle in Week 16 against the Indianapolis Colts.

"Lot of emotions from those moments when we clinched with three weeks left and then I break my ankle and I don't get to play. For anybody, that would be heartbreaking," Carr said.

Five years later, he gets his chance, this time staying healthy.

It’s a bit different from half a decade ago as he has improved as a quarterback.

"For me as a player, I feel like I'm better player than I was then," Carr said. "I was young and doing a lot of crazy things that were actually working out. And it didn't always work out.”

“But I feel like a much more wise, smarter player now than I was then. And I feel more equipped and ready now even than back then."

As for the upcoming Super Wild card game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Carr knows exactly what is ahead of him.

"We have tough matchup with Joe [Burrow] and their team this week, and they beat us already," Carr said. "There's no pressure on us, just going to go out there and do my best as a 30-year-old, old man I guess.”

"I guess I'm not one of the young guys now. ... I guess as the old guy, I'll just go out there and give it my best shot and see what happens."

