Raiders QB Derek Carr Has Young WR Core to Throw to

The Silver and Black quarterback is letting his young wide receiver corps know that deep balls will be coming to them... as long as they show they can handle it in practice.

Let’s sit back and talk about this for a minute.

Look at these numbers:

Back in 2016, Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr threw 63.3% of his completions to wide receivers.

The first year under Coach Jon Gruden in 2018, it dropped to 48% of completions to wide receivers. The year after, 40.2%. Last year, up to only 45.1%.

There’s nothing wrong with utilizing all the tools available to a quarterback on the field. Rather, it’s encouraged more than anything.

But at the same time, it’s concerning when less than half of the completed passes in the last three seasons were to wide receivers.

That means guys like tight end Darren Waller has been forced to pick up a lot of the slack or rather at times, become the primary target.

But it has become clear that Carr wants to throw it more to his wide receivers. Actually, he’s already made a commitment that when he drops back, the ball will be heading toward his wide receivers' way.

"I have a group of wideouts that I trust, that when I drop back, I'm going to throw the ball up to them," Carr said via ESPN.

"And I told them, 'It's up to you if you want to make SportsCenter or not. I'm going to throw it to you because you guys have the talent and the ability to go make these plays.'”

Carr also made it clear that it must start in practice before it is implemented in a game.

"There was one day I rolled out and totally just chucked one up to Henry (Ruggs III), one-on-one, and this man jumps about four feet off the ground and snatches it, lands, gets up and runs," Carr said.

"I said, 'You keep doing that in practice, I promise you I'll throw that in a game. But if we don't see it in practice, I can't throw it in a game. I can't do it. I can't put our team at risk for a turnover or a bad play.'”

