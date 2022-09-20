Raiders QB Derek Carr’s Throwing Game was Conservative

Of the many things that went wrong on Sunday, one of the things that could be blamed for is the conservative throwing game Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr threw.

According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Carr had completed four passes beyond 10 air yards last Sunday. Only two passes were attempted beyond 20 passes, both incompletions.

Even with a conservative game plan, he went 25 for 39 for 252 yards and two touchdowns.

While the pass selection isn’t down to Carr himself, as there is a mixture of his offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi and head coach Josh McDaniels who do the actual play calling, Raider Nation knows Carr can throw down the field.

With the ground game also getting shut down with a total of 80 yards on the ground, a conservative game plan on the air only goes so far.

There’s a lot that has to be addressed and fixed from this past Sunday’s game.

One thing the Silver and Black could do more of. Let Carr throw the ball down the field.

