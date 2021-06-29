Derek Carr Prepared to Recruit Davante Adams in 2022

While the 2021 season hasn’t even begun getting underway yet, there are already talks about getting a new guy in the Silver and Black uniform.

Wide receiver Devante Adams, who is pending free agency after finishing his final season under contract with the Green Bay Packers, is already getting pushed by Raiders quarterback Derek Carr to come to Las Vegas in 2022.

Carr and Adams played together at Fresno State during their college days.

"I've learned in this business, you never shut the door on anything," Carr said via ABC30's Bri Mellon.

"I know that he's (Devante Adams) obviously the best receiver -- everyone said one of the best, he's the best receiver in the NFL. The guy is unbelievable. He's been one of my best friends since we were in college together. I love the guy.”

"I would always welcome to play with him again. I think it would unlock some things in both of us that people haven't seen yet. I'm always open to that and I will be recruiting very hard. When that time comes, it will be a full-court press."

Right now, the consistent receiver Carr’s had been the tight end, Darren Waller. Second-year wide receiver Henry Ruggs III still has a ways to go until he’s at Adams level while wide receivers John Brown and Willie Snead IV have to prove themselves in the Silver and Black this season.

While the 2021 season is yet to be played, it looks like Carr already has his next target set for next summer.

