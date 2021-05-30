Raiders Roster Evaluation: Quinton Jefferson

Former Buffalo Bills and Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson will look to add some pass rush to the Las Vegas Raiders interior.

The 2021 NFL Draft is now behind us, and that means teams across the NFL are in the process of piecing together their entire rosters.

The Las Vegas Raiders are likely no different before what could be a pivotal fourth season of the second Jon Gruden era.

That's why we'll be going over roster evaluations for the Raiders players and position groups to see how everyone's stock measures up heading into the summer.

Getting consistent pressure from the interior of the defensive line has been a key ingredient of championship teams in the past.

Quinton Jefferson hasn't put up huge sack numbers at defensive tackle, but he's made his mark as a capable interior rusher.

The former Seattle Seahawk and Buffalo Bill has had three or more sacks in each of the last three seasons.

The former fifth-round pick from 2016 took a couple of years to emerge as a regular for the Seahawks.

By 2018, he was finally got a full-time role and has missed only two games in the last three years, including having 28 starts.

Jefferson's grades from Pro Football Focus have varied heavily in that time, peaking with being ranked as the 28th-best interior defender in 2019.

That is sandwiched between below-average grades in 2018 and last season, showing that Jefferson can run hot and cold at times.

It just might mean the Raiders are getting him at the perfect time, where they could see him repeat his 2019 performance.

If Jefferson is able to, then the Raiders will be getting a lot of good value for a player they got on a one-year contract earlier this offseason.

