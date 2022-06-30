New Raider Image Store Arrives with a Six-Day Sale

The Las Vegas Raiders are opening a brand new Raider Image team store in Downtown Summerlin.

The Las Vegas Raiders are welcoming fans to their newest Raider Image store with a Grand Opening Sale.

The newest team store will be taking part in a six day sale event. On the location in the downtown shopping center in Summerlin, which is located about 15 miles Northwest of Las Vegas Strip.

All merchandise inside the Raider Image will be discounted 20 percent during a six-day sale beginning June 30 celebrating.

Officially licensed Raiders-themed items, including exclusive products, will be offered during the sale, which will extend through July 5.

Only on Thursday, June 30 from 11 am—1 pm, an additional 10 percent discount will be applied storewide for those that take early advantage of the grand opening sale.

On Thursday, June 30 and Saturday, July 2, special appearances are set for the Raiderettes from 11 am—1 pm and Raiders Alumni from 3 pm–5 pm.

The Downtown Summerlin Raider Image is located at 1870 Festival Plaza Drive and regular store hours are Sunday – Thursday 11 am – 7 pm and Friday/Saturday 11 am – 9 pm.

The Raider Image is the official merchandise distributor of the Raiders.

The Downtown Summerlin Raider Image will be the newest store to open in Southern Nevada The Raider Image at the Harry Reid International Airport C Gates.

There are seven additional Raider Image locations in Southern Nevada, three in California, all owned and operated by the Las Vegas Raiders.

Earlier in the year, the flagship Raider Image, an 18,500-square-foot store located at the north entrance of Allegiant Stadium had a tent sale with efforts to remove as much merchandise from last season and welcome new gear from the new season.

Alongside The Raider Image stores, the e-commerce store provides the best selection of merchandise online for Raider fans around the world.

From jerseys to signed memorabilia, the Raider Image brings a full array of items to Raider fans online.

For more information on how to find the nearest in-store or purchase through the online store, please visit www.RAIDERS.com/shop.

