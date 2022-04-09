Raiderettes Extend Audition Registration Deadline

The Las Vegas Raiders Raiderettes audition registration has been extended for another week.

The Las Vegas Raiderettes, also known as "Football's Fabulous Females," have extended their 2022 Raiderettes Auditions registration deadline for another week.

The new registration deadline has been extended to Thursday, April 14, by Noon PDT, allowing anyone who is interested in participating in the auditions another week to complete their registration.

“I auditioned to be a Raiderette because I wanted to be an ambassador and role model for the Raiders organization. As well as continuing my passion for dance and being a part of an amazing, supportive sisterhood,” rookie Raiderette Paige said.

Anyone interested in registering, please go to https://lv.raiders.com/raiderettes-auditions/ to register and participate in Auditions, which will be held in person on Saturday, April 16, at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, the Raiders Headquarters.

All semi-finalists will be announced on the same day. Finals will be a week-long process starting Tuesday, April 19, and will conclude on Saturday, April 23.

Auditions include an evaluation of danceability, public speaking, and overall presentation. Be prepared to share your enthusiasm and display your personality.

Being part of the Raiderettes is far more than just being part of a dance team performing at Allegiant Stadium during the Las Vegas Raiders home games. It's a sisterhood, rooted in community outreach and a true advocate and ambassador for the organization.

"You are going to audition for the Raiderettes, the best team in the NFL. Open your ears, open your heart, go hard, dance hard, smile big and just have a good time," Raiderette Co-Captain Mackenzie said in offering some advice to future auditioners via 13 Action News.

Since their formation in 1961, the Raiderettes have graced the sidelines during Raiders' home games and continue to be heavily involved in community outreach and maintain a presence at civic and corporate activities.

