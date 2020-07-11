RaiderMaven
Raiders Add League MVP Randall Cunningham...as Chaplain

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

Henderson, Nev. -- When an NFL franchise adds a former league MVP quarterback to the franchise in the off-season, that is a huge deal. When it is an electric quarterback with moves that make video games jealous, the hype is even more significant.

The Las Vegas Raiders did just that in the hiring of Randall Cunningham, the four-time NFL Pro Bowler, and 1990 league MVP as their new chaplain.

Cunningham was a star at UNLV for the Rebels and was the second-round NFL Draft pick of the Philadelphia Eagles. He settled back in Las Vegas, and since the conclusion of his play days founded and now is the pastor or Remnant Ministries.

The 2016 College Football Hall of Fame inductee started in the ministry while still in the NFL, according to the ministry website.

"In 1999 while Randall Cunningham was still a member of the NFL's Minnesota Vikings football team, Randall developed a passion for mentoring his teammates and leading them in Bible studies during the season. Randall's passion for teaching the Bible carried over to his home life and in 1999 Randall, along with his wife Felicity Cunningham, began to host an intimate bible study for friends and family in their home in Henderson, Nevada."

Anytime you can add a former league MVP who instantly commands respect in the locker room to a leadership place, that is a big deal. For any team that has a significant impact, but in the Raiders case of being young and in a new city, it means more. 

